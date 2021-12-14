Advertisement

Man leads police on pursuit in stolen beer truck

By WLNE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - A man hoping to score some free beer Monday didn’t get the outcome he was looking for.

He’s accused of stealing a truck full of beer as the drivers were making a delivery to a liquor store. They reported the rig stolen just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The suspect then led police on a slow pursuit of 10 to 15 mph throughout the city, until the truck crashed into a pole.

Footage of the crash shows the lift gate was down with beer pouring out of the back of the truck. There is no official word on how much was lost during the chase.

The distributor and general manager did not have an official comment.

According to police, neither of the drivers were injured, and the suspect is now in custody. He has been identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Fellela.

Fellela has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless and eluding police, and refusal to submit for a chemical test.

Copyright 2021 WLNE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image: Gavel on sounding block
Fruita man convicted of wire fraud
Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova
Found: 71-year-old male with dementia
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, front, speaks as, from back left, Aurora, Colo.,...
Colorado’s top elections official seeks security protection
Crews responded to the scene at 9:35 p.m. on Friday night.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to house fire on B 1/2 Rd.
US 6 and North Avenue Construction Project
North Avenue nighttime lane closures

Latest News

The price of food has gone up quite a bit. Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October,...
Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests