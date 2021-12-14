Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.(Hobby Lobby)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 starting Jan. 1, 2022.

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green.

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.

The company has since raised its minimum wage a dozen times, according to a news release.

“We’ve worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers,” Green said.

Hobby Lobby also touts itself on providing great benefits to eligible employees.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image: Gavel on sounding block
Fruita man convicted of wire fraud
Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova
Found: 71-year-old male with dementia
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, front, speaks as, from back left, Aurora, Colo.,...
Colorado’s top elections official seeks security protection
Crews responded to the scene at 9:35 p.m. on Friday night.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to house fire on B 1/2 Rd.
US 6 and North Avenue Construction Project
North Avenue nighttime lane closures

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6
Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly...
Holiday shipping deadlines approaching
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
Mesa County Public Libraries will reopen on January 19th.
Mesa County Libraries closed on upcoming holidays