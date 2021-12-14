Board of Education to host coffee event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The newly elected Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education will be hosting a Board Coffee Event on Saturday.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Room 222 at the Colorado Mesa University Center.

The meeting is free and open to the public to attend. There is not a formal meeting or agenda set, instead board members encourage the community to join them to talk over a cup of coffee about comments or concerns covering topics in K-12 education.

The next Board Coffee Event is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

