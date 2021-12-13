North Avenue Sewer Improvement Project work continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (JAN. 14, 2022): Beginning in April 2022, the Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct pavement overlay and median replacement operations on North Avenue from 1st St. to 30 Rd. To prepare for this project, the City of Grand Junction has hired United Companies to repair and replace sections of sewer and storm infrastructure.

The following final elements of this project are expected to take place Jan. 17-21:

On Monday, Jan. 17, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Sanitary Sewer Manhole will be replaced near the intersection of North Avenue and 12th St. Traffic through the intersection will be reduced to just one lane in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

On Monday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. – 6 a.m.: The intersection of North Avenue and 12th St. will be closed for final completion of the Sanitary Sewer Manhole replacement. Detour route will be in place.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.: Storm sewer will be repaired between 12th St. and 14th St. Westbound lanes will be closed on Tuesday night and two-way traffic will be confined to the Eastbound lanes. Manholes will be rehabilitated at N. 3rd St. and East of N. 7th St. (in front of Fiesta Guadalajara). At these locations, the rightmost lane in the Westbound lanes will be closed.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, between 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.: New manholes in front of Old Chicago Restaurant and at N. 2nd St. will have a protective coating applied. At these locations, the rightmost lane in the Westbound lanes will be closed for several hours.

On Friday, Jan. 21, between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Asphalt patching operations will occur at the new manhole at N. 12th St. At this location, a single lane closure in the Westbound lanes will last for several hours. Asphalt patching operations will occur at the Storm Sewer repair between 12th St. and 14th St. At this location, Westbound lanes will be closed, and two-way traffic will be confined to the Eastbound lanes for several hours. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.



This work is being completed in advance of Colorado Mesa University returning to classes the week of Jan. 24.

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE (DEC. 14, 2021): The City of Grand Junction is continuing work on the North Avenue Sewer Improvement Project. The project includes spot repair work on the sanitary sewer pipe, replacing three manhole covers, and replacing aging brick riser rings in the 58 manholes on North Avenue between 1st St. and 30 Rd.

The city is conducting this work in anticipation of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s April 2022 Overlay of North Avenue project.

Motorists should expect up to 1/2 mile long lane closures during the day.

During the night, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14, North Avenue will be closed between 10th St. and 12th St.

During the night, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16, North Avenue will be closed between 1st St. and 4th St.

The business access will remain open during these closures.

The city anticipates project completion by the end of January 2022.

For weekly updates on the project, please visit gjcity.org.

