North Avenue nighttime lane closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is continuing work on the North Avenue Sewer Improvement Project. The project includes spot repair work on the sanitary sewer pipe, replacing three manhole covers, and replacing aging brick riser rings in the 58 manholes on North Avenue between 1st St. and 30 Rd.

The city is conducting this work in anticipation of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s April 2022 Overlay of North Avenue project.

Motorists should expect up to 1/2 mile long lane closures during the day.

During the night on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14, North Avenue will be closed between 10th St. and 12th St.

During the night on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16, North Avenue will be closed between 1st St. and 4th St.

The business access will remain open during these closures.

The city anticipates project completion by the end of January 2022.

For weekly updates on the project, please visit gjcity.org.

