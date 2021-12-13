Advertisement

North Avenue nighttime lane closures

The majority of work will be conducted at night to minimize traffic impacts.
US 6 and North Avenue Construction Project
US 6 and North Avenue Construction Project
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is continuing work on the North Avenue Sewer Improvement Project. The project includes spot repair work on the sanitary sewer pipe, replacing three manhole covers, and replacing aging brick riser rings in the 58 manholes on North Avenue between 1st St. and 30 Rd.

The city is conducting this work in anticipation of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s April 2022 Overlay of North Avenue project.

Motorists should expect up to 1/2 mile long lane closures during the day.

During the night on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14, North Avenue will be closed between 10th St. and 12th St.

During the night on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16, North Avenue will be closed between 1st St. and 4th St.

The business access will remain open during these closures.

The city anticipates project completion by the end of January 2022.

For weekly updates on the project, please visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene at 9:35 p.m. on Friday night.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to house fire on B 1/2 Rd.
Generic image: Gavel on sounding block
Fruita man convicted of wire fraud
Grand Valley Model Railroad Club and Cross Orchards Historic Site
33rd Annual Christmas Show at Cross Orchards
Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova
Found: 71-year-old male with dementia
The Fraternal Order of Eagles
Grand Valley nonprofit treats middle schoolers to Christmas shopping spree

Latest News

Mesa County approves 2022 budget
Mesa County adopts 2022 budget
Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova
Found: 71-year-old male with dementia
City of Montrose announces 2022 municipal elections
City of Montrose announces 2022 municipal election
Generic image: Gavel on sounding block
Fruita man convicted of wire fraud