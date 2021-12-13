Advertisement

Found: 71-year-old male with dementia

71-year-old Edward “Jimmy” Quirova has been found.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: 71-year-old Edward “Jimmy” Quirova has been found.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has sent out an alert for 71-year-old Edward “Jimmy” Quirova. He was reported missing around 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Quirova has dementia and is believed to have wandered from his residence near 30 Rd. and Piano Lane. He answers to “Jimmy” and may appear confused. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a hood and gray jogging pants.

Deputies are searching for Quirova in the immediate area. A community notice has also been sent out to residents to be on the lookout for him.

Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova
Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

