Fruita man convicted of wire fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 44-year-old Fruita resident, Cory Thompson, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $1.9 million in restitution for wire fraud.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Thompson entered into a business partnership with the victim to operate a company called DACK Energy Services, LLC. The company conducted maintenance services for oil and gas companies within Colorado and in surrounding areas.

According to the plea agreement, Thompson managed work production, hired employees, procured equipment, and established contracts. In turn, the victim provided investment capital for the business.

For the duration of two years, from January 2014 to January 2016, the defendant submitted fraudulent invoices to the victim. The victim believed the invoices accurately reflected accounts receivable and future income for DACK. However many invoices were completely fabricated and did not represent any future income for the company.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the defendant fabricated over $1.4 million in invoices. The victim in turn, borrowed $1.25 million investing the money into the company.

Additionally, Thompson added friends and family members to DACK’s payroll, even though little to no work was performed by them. Thompson also funneled proceeds from the company into a personal account for which he used the money for his personal benefit.

Thompson was sentenced on Dec. 8 by U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello. In addition to being ordered to serve 41 months in prison, as well as paying $1.9 million in restitution, the Court ordered Thompson to surrender items he purchased with the money he obtained as part of his scheme. These items included a boat, jet skis, and several vehicles.

“In addition to losing their freedom, fraudsters convicted in Colorado often give up the property they purchase with fraudulent proceeds,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “The defendant in this case has to give up trucks, jet skis, a car, an SUV, a boat, and pay nearly two million dollars in restitution, as well as serve a long time in federal custody.”

“The sentence handed down in this case rightly holds Mr. Thompson accountable for defrauding his business partner of millions of dollars that went to support a lavish lifestyle,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider of the Denver Division. “Our office works diligently to seek justice for members of our community who have been impacted economically or otherwise by criminal activity. Thank you to all who were involved in ensuring the victims in this case recovered some of their losses.”

