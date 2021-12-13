Advertisement

Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene at 9:35 p.m. on Friday night.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to house fire on B 1/2 Rd.
Generic image: Gavel on sounding block
Fruita man convicted of wire fraud
Grand Valley Model Railroad Club and Cross Orchards Historic Site
33rd Annual Christmas Show at Cross Orchards
Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova
Found: 71-year-old male with dementia
The Fraternal Order of Eagles
Grand Valley nonprofit treats middle schoolers to Christmas shopping spree

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 74 dead in Kentucky, authorities say
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement, Feb. 2, 2018,...
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
Mesa County approves 2022 budget
Mesa County adopts 2022 budget
Biden plans to visit tornado damage in Kentucky as federal response continues
Biden plans to visit tornado damage in Kentucky as the federal response continues in D.C