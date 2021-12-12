Advertisement

Nonprofit treats middle schoolers to Christmas shopping spree

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A nonprofit hosted a Christmas shopping spree for deserving middle schoolers in Mesa County Valley School District 51. The organization treated over 80 children to a shopping spree at Walmart; each child was given $125 to spend as they wished.

The children were accompanied by an Eagle member as they shopped, and many children shopped for themselves and their families. The nonprofit began raising funds for the event back in September and raised about 10,000 dollars. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an organization in grand junction that has raised over $600,000 for various causes in the last 20 years.

“This has been going on for 30 years. There was a woman named Maxin who started all of this, and we’ve just kept the legacy. It’s a great cause, and it’s a very feel-good feel moment for our members to take a child shopping. It’s probably the most rewarding thing we do all year, said Tom Vogt, Eagles Aerie #595 member.

