Grand Junction Fire Dept. responds to house fire on B 1/2 Rd.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Red Cross is helping those displaced in a house fire in Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2900 block of B 1/2 Rd. at 9:35 on Friday night.

The fire started in the attic of the home. Crews originally entered the structure to put out the flames, but moved outside as it became clear that the structure was unsafe for continued efforts inside. Three adults were evacuated from the home without injury. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene as well to assist in traffic control and keep the area safe.

