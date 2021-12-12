Advertisement

Fall cleanup in Palisade

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The town of Palisade hosted a cleanup at Riverbend Park Saturday. It is typically held in the spring, but Fred Miller with Palisade Public Works says there was a huge demand from the community to have a fall cleanup, and they delivered.

The cleanup helps the community by bringing the dumpsters to them instead of driving to the dump. Miller mentioned that they had a team picking up items from senior citizens who were unable to bring them to the park on Friday.

“It’s been a real positive thing for the community. I’m glad that the town went ahead and opened it up. I think it was great foresight on them on their part to do it again. So, I think it’s nothing but a plus for the community,” said Miller. He says they will also host the cleanup in the spring as they always do.

