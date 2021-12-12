Advertisement

Buzzer beater! CMU men’s basketball wins on final shot

Georgie Dancer hits a walkoff three-pointer to beat Chadron State
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, December 11th:

RMAC Men’s Basketball

Chadron State 66, Colorado Mesa 69

RMAC Women’s Basketball

Chadron State 52, Colorado Mesa 76

Girls Varsity Basketball (Wildcat Classic)

Legacy 52, Palisade 22

Ponderosa 41, Grand Junction 9

Castle View 47, GJ Central 54 F/OT

Carbon 44, Fruita Monument 37

NBA Basketball

Nuggets 127, San Antonio 112

