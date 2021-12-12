Benefit concert will provide assistance to ‘The House’ shelter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two organizations are teaming up to host a benefit concert to raise money to help the homeless youth of the Grand Valley. The cooperative effort between Sing For Your Lives and Art Song Colorado will teach people about music and gather donations.

“We are talking about how music can heal the world, and so I think that this concert “I’ll be home for Christmas” is a great example of how we as artists can work together to make a change in the world that is meaningful to us,” said Eapen Leubner, executive director for Art Song Colorado.

Leubner says this is the first time they will be hosting this benefit concert. The event’s beneficiary will be Karis, Inc. the parent company of “The House,” an organization that provides support to those who are experiencing homelessness.

“So, this is an opportunity for our organizations to team up to raise money to support this really important mission on the Western Slope,” explained Leubner.

Art Song Colorado is a new organization in the state that tries to introduce the joy of classical music by performing throughout the state to brand new audiences.

“Grand Junction was really a unique place for us because the Grand Junction Arts council provided us a grant right at the beginning when we were hit with the pandemic to create video content about classical singing, and so we thought it would be great to find some organization where we can try pay it forward,” said Leubner.

The concert will be filled with classical and Christmas music performed by various artists from the community. Leubner says all the profits will go to the critical community service. The concert is free, but donations are encouraged.

It will take place on December 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Art Center of Western Colorado.

Leubner says if you cannot make it to the concert, you can still donate online: https://www.singforyourlives.com/event-details/ill-be-home-for-christmas-benefit-concert-for-grand-valley-homeless-youth.

