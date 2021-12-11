Advertisement

Mesa View Elementary holds first annual winter parade of lights

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa View Elementary School winter parade of lights took place Friday at 4p.m.

The parade started at the Mesa View Elementary School parking lot and made its way to Lions Club Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Santa was in attendance to visit with the kids. The Grinch also made an appearance to wave to the arriving cars. Organizers say they came up with the idea as a way to safely get the school together outside to celebrate the Christmas season.

”I think kids really benefit when they can see their teachers and other school staff members outside of the classroom and making connections outside of school,” said Mesa View Elementary Assistant Principal Jennifer Cline.

This is the first year they held this parade but organizers say they plan on making it an annual event due to the high turnout.

