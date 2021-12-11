Mesa County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Sgt. Wayne Weyler due to COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Wayne Weyler died on Friday morning due to COVID-19. He was 64 years old.

The sheriff’s office shared that he served in law enforcement for 41 years. He joined the Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office in 1996. Beforehand, he served at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the MCSO, “His tenure included the investigation and the successful prosecution of many notable homicide cases in Mesa County, as well as leading the agency’s Peer Support program. Most recently, Sgt. Weyler helped pioneer the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit and led the Complex Crimes Unit.”

Sheriff Todd Rowell, in expressing his condolences, explained that, “Wayne gave so much of himself to serve his fellow man. He was a leader, mentor, and genuinely nice human being. Words can’t express how much he will be missed, please join us in honoring his memory and sending your thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Sergeant Weyler’s family is asking for privacy at this time.

