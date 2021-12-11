Mesa County Libraries expanding Clifton branch library

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The current Clifton branch is the second-busiest library location in Mesa County. Bob Kretschman, Mesa County Libraries communications manager, says the existing facility is too small to serve more than 20,000 residents in the branch’s service area.

The plan is to build a free-standing library that will be three times bigger than the current location, which will expand the services they currently offer like more community rooms, adult-learning classrooms, and larger areas for children and teenagers.

“Construction of the new Clifton branch has been something that Mesa County Libraries has wanted to do for a very long time. Many, many years because it’s been needed for a long time, and we are just thrilled to be this close to starting on the project actually to break ground and get something out there,” said Kretschman.

The new Clifton branch would be built near 32 1/2 road and D 1/2 roads close to Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

The Mesa County Libraries Foundation plans to launch a capital campaign to help fund the construction of the new library in 2022.

