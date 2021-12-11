Advertisement

Local church needs help figure out who is behind some recent vandalism

Palisade Christian Church
Palisade Christian Church((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Christian Church has been experiencing trespassing issues for several years, eventually leading to property damage. Most recently, the glass door was shattered.

The church says it was likely the result of cars driving out of control in the church’s parking lot at night. Stephanie Schmid, Palisade Christian Church secretary, says this needs to be put to a stop and that they are asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible for the vandalism.

“I’m hoping that by letting people know that this goes on that maybe someone will have an idea of who is responsible. It’s frustrating to have to put up with this repeatedly,” said Schmid.

A police report has been filed, and the church asked if you witnessed this incident to reach out to them or the Palisade police station.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Two adults and two kids sent to hospital after collision on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Threat prevented at Olathe school
Threat prevented at Olathe school
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas warms up before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII...
Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees

Latest News

Mesa County Libraries
Mesa County Libraries expanding Clifton branch library
Powderhorn
Ski resorts see relief after recent storms
A Grand Junction woman is being recognized for going above and beyond for her work with cats.
Local woman recognized for her work with cats
Fraud Friday 12/10/2021