Local church needs help figure out who is behind some recent vandalism

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Christian Church has been experiencing trespassing issues for several years, eventually leading to property damage. Most recently, the glass door was shattered.

The church says it was likely the result of cars driving out of control in the church’s parking lot at night. Stephanie Schmid, Palisade Christian Church secretary, says this needs to be put to a stop and that they are asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible for the vandalism.

“I’m hoping that by letting people know that this goes on that maybe someone will have an idea of who is responsible. It’s frustrating to have to put up with this repeatedly,” said Schmid.

A police report has been filed, and the church asked if you witnessed this incident to reach out to them or the Palisade police station.

