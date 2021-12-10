Local woman recognized for her work with cats

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction woman is being recognized for going above and beyond for her work with cats. Ashley Mazrin, at Cats League & Assistance of the Western Slope ( CLAWS ) in Grand Junction, has won the “Unsung Heroes” award given out by the The Arm & Hammer Feline Generous Program.

The award was designed to honor staff and volunteers at shelters who work behind the scenes performing miracles to make sure cats have their physical, medical and emotional needs met. Despite being a paid employee Ashley spends way more time than she could ever be paid for by taking cats home that need special care, coming in whenever needed and dropping things just to help out. She also helped design and manage events to help raise funds and find new ways to help the cats and the clinic.

Because of Ashley CLAWS will receive a $7,500 donation and she will receive a year’s supply of Arm & Hammer cat litter. Out of nearly 4,500 nominations, Ashley was one of three winners chosen.

