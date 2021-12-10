Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Two adults and two kids sent to hospital after collision on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Threat prevented at Olathe school
Threat prevented at Olathe school
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms

Latest News

Bodies in bodybags are placed on the side of the road after an accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez,...
53 die in horror crash of truck smuggling migrants in Mexico
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond in upstate New York.
Fire crew saves stuck dog from frozen pond
While Delta remains the biggest Covid-19 threat in the US, the Omicron coronavirus variant has...
Omicron variant in half the country, COVID-19 cases rise