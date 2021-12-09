Two adults and two kids sent to hospital after collision on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m.): An update for more details about this collision has been provided by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Two vehicles were traveling on 24 1/2 Rd. The first vehicle was traveling north and the second vehicle was traveling south.

Both vehicles approached the intersection of 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road.

Both vehicles had a green light when they approached the intersection. At 9:20 a.m., vehicle one turned left onto westbound Patterson Rd. and struck vehicle two head on in the intersection.

The GJPD confirms one adult from each vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Additionally two children, 2- and 4-years-old were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries as well. The GJPD did not specify which car the children were in.

Officers determined both children were in age appropriate car seats and the car seats had been safely and properly installed.

The adult driver of vehicle one was cited with failure to yield at a green light for a left turn.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Grand Junction Police are on the scene at the intersection of 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road.

Police responded to an accident involving two motor vehicles. Traffic is being diverted. Crews are working to clean up the scene. Officials have confirmed injuries in this accident.

This article will be updated with more information once released.

