Advertisement

Two adults and two kids sent to hospital after collision on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road

Two adults were sent to the hospital, as well as two kids ages 2 and 4.
Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road(Cristian Sida)
By (Erin Crooks) and (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m.): An update for more details about this collision has been provided by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Two vehicles were traveling on 24 1/2 Rd. The first vehicle was traveling north and the second vehicle was traveling south.

Both vehicles approached the intersection of 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road.

Both vehicles had a green light when they approached the intersection. At 9:20 a.m., vehicle one turned left onto westbound Patterson Rd. and struck vehicle two head on in the intersection.

The GJPD confirms one adult from each vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Additionally two children, 2- and 4-years-old were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries as well. The GJPD did not specify which car the children were in.

Officers determined both children were in age appropriate car seats and the car seats had been safely and properly installed.

The adult driver of vehicle one was cited with failure to yield at a green light for a left turn.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Grand Junction Police are on the scene at the intersection of 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road.

Police responded to an accident involving two motor vehicles. Traffic is being diverted. Crews are working to clean up the scene. Officials have confirmed injuries in this accident.

This article will be updated with more information once released.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees
Pictured: Willie Wheeler (wanted Clifton man)
In custody: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Texas Roadhouse Tip a Cop
Tip a Cop returns at Texas Roadhouse
Threat prevented at Olathe school
Threat prevented at Olathe school
Cars driving eastbound on Patterson Road in Grand Junction
CDOT tips and laws for winter driving
The 29th annual Shop with a Cop event at Mesa Mall happened the morning of December 9th.
Grand Junction Police Department holds 29th “Shop with a Cop”
West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction
Comfort Dental Care Day