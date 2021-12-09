Tip a Cop returns at Texas Roadhouse

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be serving customers at Texas Roadhouse today from 5 to 9 p.m. Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies and law enforcement officers from around Mesa County will be putting on aprons and serving the community food to collect tips for Special Olympics Colorado.

Tips collected during the event will go towards Special Olympics Colorado. Law enforcement’s fundraising efforts help support 22,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes who participate year-round in 22 different sports including the Summer Games held right here in Grand Junction!

