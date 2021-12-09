Threat prevented at Olathe school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On the morning of December 8th, a student was removed from Olathe Middle School after authorities determined there was a credible threat of violence at the school. According to the Montrose Daily Press there was an alleged threat of a school shooting. The tip came from a student who reported to an administrator that another student threatened to harm individuals on campus on the bus ride home.

The school and school district immediately activated School Threat Assessment Team protocols which included interviews with parents and the family, as well as a report to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. The school district established this system three years ago as a team of district employees and community partners work together to keep the community safe. They say through the partnership of schools, law enforcement, and mental health professionals, they are able to identify and process threats of violence to students and schools.

The school district says an incident like this can be scary, but law enforcement was able to handle the issue before anything serious happened. School operations will continue as normal. School staff and law enforcement remain vigilant toward the safety of all students and staff. The school resource officer from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office will be available at the Olathe schools and community members can expect an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus this week.

The student in question has since been removed from the school. Since the investigation is still ongoing the school district was unable to comment on what exactly the threat made by the student was or how long they will be out of school for.

