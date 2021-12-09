Salvation Army Angel Tree

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With only a few weeks away from Christmas, the Salvation Army wants to make sure kids who are in need get Christmas presents.

The Salvation Angel Tree helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children nationwide every year. Grand Junction’s Angel Tree is located in the Mesa Mall by the Target entrance.

Captain Joe West says the tree is still full of tags. Each tag represents a child in Mesa County and what they wish for this Christmas.

”You just never know what’s going on with a family and a lot of the time what happens is Christmas gifts for kids comes last, you know, you got to have your priorities and if we can help a family in need during the holidays and make it special for them, for that kid. That’s what it is all about for us,” said Captain Joe.

This is the last week you can pick out an angel on the tree. You can drop the gifts in the collection barrels at the mall or bring them to the Salvation Army office on 4th Street.

The presents should be turned in by Monday, December 13th.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.