Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department holds 29th “Shop with a Cop”

The 29th annual Shop with a Cop event at Mesa Mall happened the morning of December 9th.
The 29th annual Shop with a Cop event at Mesa Mall happened the morning of December 9th.(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 29th annual Shop with a Cop event at Mesa Mall happened the morning of December 9th. The Grand Junction police department hosts this event each year and invites law enforcement agencies from all over Mesa County to join.

The children are chosen based off of need and two fifth graders from each D51 school are chosen. All the funds and services for this program are donated.

After breakfast, which is provided by McDonald’s, officers are then paired with their fifth grader from a local elementary school where they are given 225 dollars for a day of Christmas shopping for family and friends. Over the course of this two day event 50 local children get to participate.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms
Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Accident at 24 1/2 Road and Patterson, crews cleaning up scene
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees
Pictured: Willie Wheeler (wanted Clifton man)
In custody: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Cars driving eastbound on Patterson Road in Grand Junction
CDOT tips and laws for winter driving
West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction
Comfort Dental Care Day
Pet of the Week 12/07/2021
Remi
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Remi’