Grand Junction Police Department holds 29th “Shop with a Cop”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 29th annual Shop with a Cop event at Mesa Mall happened the morning of December 9th. The Grand Junction police department hosts this event each year and invites law enforcement agencies from all over Mesa County to join.

The children are chosen based off of need and two fifth graders from each D51 school are chosen. All the funds and services for this program are donated.

After breakfast, which is provided by McDonald’s, officers are then paired with their fifth grader from a local elementary school where they are given 225 dollars for a day of Christmas shopping for family and friends. Over the course of this two day event 50 local children get to participate.

