Accident at 24 1/2 Road & Patterson, crews cleaning up scene

Please note: This article will be updated once more information is released.
Police lights(wafb)
By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Grand Junction Police are on the scene at the intersection of 24 1/2 Road & Patterson.

Police responded to an accident involving two motor vehicles. Traffic is being diverted. Crews are working to clean up the scene. Officials have confirmed injuries in this accident.

This article will be updated with more information once released.

