Advertisement

Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate," during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers says the British socialite once felt her naked 14-year-old body before telling her it would be a “great body” for financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friends.

The witness was identified only by her first name, Carolyn, and took the witness stand on Tuesday.

She became the third woman to testify at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell about the abuse the accusers said they endured at the hands of Epstein.

They allege the abuse was facilitated by his close associate Maxwell.

The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied the charges.

Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged sex crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Colorado National Monument.
75-year-old dies in accident on Colorado National Monument
Michael Tatom, 34, Mesa County Sheriff's Office
One arrested in the discharge of a firearm resulting in another shot in the hand
Traffic Impacts: I-70B 1st St. & Grand Ave. Project (Week of Dec. 6-11, 2021)
Traffic alert: I-70B, CO 340/Broadway, and Grand Avenue partial closure
Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights held in downtown Grand Junction
Mesa County Public Health opens Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment Clinic
Health department opening Monoclonal Antibody treatment clinic

Latest News

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.
Riverside Educational Center sign on the wall at the main office in Grand Junction
Riverside Educational Center talks about Colorado Gives Day
A sign inside Mesa County Partners office in Grand Junction
Mesa County Partners on Colorado Gives Day
Toys donated at Academy Mortgage on a table outside the company
Toys for Tacos
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled