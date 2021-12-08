Advertisement

UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Tatom, 34, Mesa County Sheriff's Office
One arrested in the discharge of a firearm resulting in another shot in the hand
The entrance to the Colorado National Monument.
75-year-old dies in accident on Colorado National Monument
Traffic Impacts: I-70B 1st St. & Grand Ave. Project (Week of Dec. 6-11, 2021)
Traffic alert: I-70B, CO 340/Broadway, and Grand Avenue partial closure
Winter shutdown in place for US 50 settlement repair project near Delta
US 50 Settlement Repair Project winterized
CMU Football Game
Colorado Mesa University football coach speaks out about racial slurs directed towards his team

Latest News

Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted
Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of...
Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
According to the NCEL, Scotty Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he...
Man receives double the winnings after accidentally playing same numbers twice in lottery
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron