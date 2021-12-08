Advertisement

Toys for Tacos

Toys donated at Academy Mortgage on a table outside the company
Toys donated at Academy Mortgage on a table outside the company(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday, across the state of Colorado, was known as Colorado Gives Day, where many organizations and company’s hold different events to collect donations for their community.

Academy Mortgage Company held its third annual event called Toys for Tacos. The public can bring in toys for donations and, in return, receive a ticket that they can redeem for a free taco.

Academy Mortgage enjoys being part of the community that can help with donations to help others any time of the year.

“I mean we just do all these sorts of events because that is what academy is all about. In these tough times a lot of people, a lot of kids may not being getting any christmas gifts so this really hits home. This is grassroots fundraising,” said Dave Shepard, Loan Officer for Academy Mortgage.

Shepard states that at Academy Mortgage, it’s more than just giving people free tacos or incentives to encourage people to donate, but more of giving back to the community.

During Colorado Gives Day at the Academy Mortgage, people who donated will go to the Salvation Army.

