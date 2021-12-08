Advertisement

Scheduled water line shutoff for some Clifton residents

The water line shutoff will impact residents in the area for 4-6 hours.
Clifton Water District
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, Dec. 9 the Clifton Water District will perform emergency repairs on a damaged fire hydrant located at 484 32 1/8 Rd. Beginning at 9 a.m., and for the duration of this repair, water will be shut off between D 7/8 Rd. and D 3/4 Rd.

The water shutoff will impact 50 customers. The CWD warns residents in the area to plan on their water being off for 4-6 hours.

The CWD also wants residents to know that once the repair is complete and the water is turned back on, that customers may experience cloudy water, which is the result of air in the waterlines. They say the water is safe to use and drink despite its cloudy appearance.

Residents should be cautious and aware of the work zone during the time of the repair.

For updates about the fire hydrant repair and water shutoff, please visit the Clifton Water District Facebook page.

