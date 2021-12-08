Advertisement

Riverside Educational Center talks about Colorado Gives Day

Riverside Educational Center sign on the wall at the main office in Grand Junction
Riverside Educational Center sign on the wall at the main office in Grand Junction
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Riverside Educational Center, a local non-profit organization, talks about what they do for Colorado Gives Day. Riverside Educational Center wants the public to know they accept donations at any time of the year, but the non-profit organization’s success to the community.

Riverside provides afterschool academic support and enrichment activities, and peering engagements. They are fifteen schools throughout the community, including nine elementary, four middle schools, and two high schools.

Riverside Educational Center holds fundraisers throughout the year. They can get donors, businesses, foundations that can help with the fundraisers.

They host a dinner event called the Taste of Riverside during the fall season. In addition, they always look for different ways to raise additional funds because of their type of organization.

“The graduation rate in our community is about 75 percent so about a forth of the kids in the community are not graduating from high school,” said Joy Hudak, Executive Director at Riverside Educational Center.

The additional money they can get through fundraisers throughout the year and donations from the public can help kids in school success.

It can also help add some additional services at the school that they serve. Money donations are not the other type of donation that the public can get involved in. Riverside also accepts item donations like bikes.

“Last fall we had our trailer full of bikes stolen and we put out the word, and we had about 80 mountain bikes donated to our biking program,” said Hudak.

If you want to support Riverside Educational Center, you can visit their website for donations.

