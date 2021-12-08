Partial intersection closure for I-70B improvement project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CDOT is starting its next phase for the I-70B improvement project here in Grand Junction, which includes the partial intersection closure for 1st Street and Grand Avenue. As of Tuesday afternoon, the temporary roundabout has been removed and has been replaced with stop signs. The main traffic impact of this is the closure of the route headed from the Redlands traveling on Broadway or Highway 340 to Grand Avenue headed downtown.

The I-70B project on 1st and Grand has been in the works since May, and is nearing its final steps. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Highway 340 segment at the intersection has been partially closed.

“That means that traffic will be impacted that use the 340 and Grand segment eastbound westbound to get downtown will be needing to take alternate routes to get downtown from the Redlands area,” said CDOT Grand Junction Resident Engineer Kaity Clark.

Drivers are asked to use Riverside Parkway and North Avenue to access downtown Grand Junction from the north or south, instead of traveling through the 1st Street and Grand Avenue intersection. Drivers are also asked to not take the nearby local side streets as alternate routes to avoid congestion.

“Grand will have a stop sign for their movement heading westbound and I-70B will be more free flowing going north, south,” said Clark. “And the westbound legs off of 340 will just be able to take a right turn on I-70B and won’t be able to continue on to the east into downtown. So really right turn movements only off of 340 and Grand and I-70B will be through movements, no left turn movements onto Grand or 340.”

The eastbound State Highway 340/Broadway right turn lane will remain open to traffic to allow motorists to continue traveling south on I-70B. For motorists traveling west on Grand Avenue, the right turn lane will continue to be open in order to access northbound I-70B towards Mesa Mall.

We spoke to Mane Beauty Lounge on Grand Avenue who says they have many clients who come from the Redlands and expect to be impacted by this closure. But that they have a plan in place.

“We have a lot of clients coming this way so it will affect us in a way that we probably will have to give them all a heads up that its closed ahead of time,” said Mane Beauty Lounge Hair Designer Angela Antonopoulos. “We’ll let them know before their appointments, at least the day before what’s going on as far as the construction.”

This closure should only last a week. As they need to be done by December 17 with all lanes open again which is when they shut down for the winter.

The project will resume in the spring and is estimated to be completed by May 2022 with the end goal of having a signalized intersection.

