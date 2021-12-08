GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - December 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. It is a day to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941 80 years ago. This then led to the United States declaring war on Japan and entering World War II.

Local veteran Kayla Holst recalls what the day means to her.

”This great generation that surrounded World War II then signed up and as America we entered the war,” said Holst. “And I truly believe that kind of mentality is really what an American is. To protect our freedoms and what we believe in and we’re not gonna go down without a fight. I feel like that string is what almost every veteran that voluntarily signs up for service has a piece of that fiber in their main string. Myself personally, I’m a part of the 911 generation of service members that joined after living and seeing 911. And I equate Pearl Harbor to that generation. This is our generations version of Pearl Harbor and I think its incredibly important to remember the men and women that were affected by that attack and subsequently the service members that went to fight after it.”

