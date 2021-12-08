Advertisement

Mesa County under contract to buy land for De Beque Community Hall

According to the county, the goal of the initiative is to connect community members and enhance residents’ quality of life
The planned location of the De Beque Community Hall near 4th St. in De Beque, Colo.
The planned location of the De Beque Community Hall near 4th St. in De Beque, Colo.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Board of Mesa County Commissioners is under contract with Jones-DeBeque Properties, LLC to purchase about two and a half acres in the town of De Beque near 4th St. to construct a community hall there.

The county is also planning to build community halls in Clifton, Whitewater, and the Mack-Loma area. According to the county, the goal of the initiative is to connect community members and enhance residents’ quality of life. The purchase of the property for the De Beque building is set to take place in January.

According to Mesa Co. Commissioner Scott McInnis (R), ”This is kind of a meeting place for the people and it gives them a state-of-the-art facility to have [for] the town and the people that surround the town and the county. There’s a lot of population up there, [they can] come in and they can do dances on Saturday or 4-H, all kinds of things. Lots of opportunities, and it’s going to be situated very close to the Colorado River.”

The funding for these community halls is coming from a tax implemented back in the 1980′s. Funds were diverted from their original purpose of going towards these projects at the time. Earlier in 2021, the commissioners decided to return those funds for their originally-intended purpose.

