Mesa County Partners on Colorado Gives Day

A sign inside Mesa County Partners office in Grand Junction
A sign inside Mesa County Partners office in Grand Junction(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With many organizations and company’s taking part in Colorado Gives Day through either an event or an incentive, Mesa County Partners mentions that it is a big day for them to get donations.

Mesa County Partners did not have an event or incentive on Colorado Gives Day but instead stated that they accept donations any time of the year.

Mesa County Partners is an organization that helps kids and young adults overcome challenges in life and become more successful in the future.

They do this by three different programs, including mentoring, restitution, and Western Colorado Conversation Corps.

The public can donate to Mesa County Partners in money or item donations like bikes or camping supplies.

“The funds that we receive will go to our daily operations, making sure that we can provide activities for kids, we do activities year-round for the kids. Also we have a restitution crew,” said Blake Ammon, Mentor Programming Manager for Mesa County Partners.

In addition to donations from the public, they also do fundraisers year-round, and other companies will sometimes dedicate a check to Mesa County Partners.

“Colorado Gives Day is once a year, but we do numerous fundraisers throughout the year. So we have an annual auction every fall, so people with businesses donate things, and we auction them off. That is all online. We have a cornhole tournament we usually do, late spring-early summer,” said Ammon.

If you are interested in donating to Mesa County Partners, you can visit their website.

