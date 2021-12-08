Landslide repair work on CO 133 north of Paonia

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation and Williams construction crews are conducting landslide repair work on CO Highway 133.

Repair work began on Nov. 15. Crews will shutdown work for the winter, then resume in the Spring. CDOT plans to continue work through May 2022.

The project consists of slope stabilization by use of ground anchors, prefabricated concrete panels, and drain pipes, all which will prevent ongoing landslide activity from further damaging the roadway. Safety improvements will take place on CO 133 from Mile Point 21.6 to MP 21.8 north of Paonia.

Motorists should expect road and shoulder work on CO 133.

Traffic impacts include:

Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Various shoulder and lane closures will take place within the work zone. Minimal traffic delays are expected.

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.

For more information about this project, please visit codot.gov.

