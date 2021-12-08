Advertisement

Landslide repair work on CO 133 north of Paonia

The project will prevent ongoing landslide activity from further damaging the roadway.
CDOT repairs landslide on CO 133 north of Paonia
CDOT repairs landslide on CO 133 north of Paonia(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation and Williams construction crews are conducting landslide repair work on CO Highway 133.

Repair work began on Nov. 15. Crews will shutdown work for the winter, then resume in the Spring. CDOT plans to continue work through May 2022.

The project consists of slope stabilization by use of ground anchors, prefabricated concrete panels, and drain pipes, all which will prevent ongoing landslide activity from further damaging the roadway. Safety improvements will take place on CO 133 from Mile Point 21.6 to MP 21.8 north of Paonia.

Motorists should expect road and shoulder work on CO 133.

Traffic impacts include:

  • Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
  • Various shoulder and lane closures will take place within the work zone. Minimal traffic delays are expected.
  • Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.

For more information about this project, please visit codot.gov.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Colorado National Monument.
75-year-old dies in accident on Colorado National Monument
Michael Tatom, 34, Mesa County Sheriff's Office
One arrested in the discharge of a firearm resulting in another shot in the hand
Traffic Impacts: I-70B 1st St. & Grand Ave. Project (Week of Dec. 6-11, 2021)
Traffic alert: I-70B, CO 340/Broadway, and Grand Avenue partial closure
Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights held in downtown Grand Junction
Mesa County Public Health opens Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment Clinic
Health department opening Monoclonal Antibody treatment clinic

Latest News

Major Mortgage of Grand Junction has created a fundraiser to help support local law enforcement...
Local business partners with “Married to the Badge” to raise money for law enforcement
Winter shutdown in place for US 50 settlement repair project near Delta
US 50 Settlement Repair Project winterized
Governor Polis, CDOT officials open emergency truck ramp as part of I-70 West Vail Pass...
Improved runaway truck ramp opened near Vail Pass
Governor Polis, CDOT officials open emergency truck ramp as part of I-70 West Vail Pass...
Governor Polis, CDOT officials open emergency truck ramp as part of I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project