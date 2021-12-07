Traffic alert: I-70B, CO 340/Broadway, and Grand Avenue new lane configurations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation crews will shut down the west side of I-70B, CO 340/Broadway and Grand Avenue intersection on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the afternoon. This closure is necessary to complete concrete paving and to reopen the intersection in a new configuration by winter shutdown, which is planned to begin Friday, Dec. 17.

The partial closure will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7, continue through the week and over the weekend into next week.

Traffic impacts:

The Eastbound CO 340/Broadway right turn lane will remain open to traffic to continue traveling south on I-70B mainline.

Motorists who are traveling west on Grand Avenue, should expect the right turn lane to continue to remain open in order to access northbound I-70B.

The Rood Avenue traffic signal will be operational and Rood Avenue will be completely open to traffic.

Alternate Route:

CDOT recommends motorists use Riverside Parkway and North Avenue as an alternate route to access downtown areas.

Motorists seeking to access businesses on the southwest side of I-70B should use the CO 340 eastbound right turn lane that heads south on I-70B.

To access the Grand Central shopping plaza, motorists should take Mulberry Street to the newly constructed US 6 frontage road that runs along the east side of the shopping complex.

The extended closure of North 1st St. will be in place between I-70B and Chipeta Avenue until the winter shutdown. Access to business located on North 1st St. will remain open. The preferred alternate route for access to North 1st St. is from North Avenue, with a detour in place from Gunnison Street to 4th St. to Grand Avenue (see image below).

Traffic Impacts: I-70B 1st St. & Grand Ave. Project (Week of Dec. 6-11, 2021) (Colorado Department of Transportation)

For more information about the project, please visit codot.gov.

This article will be updated with more information once released.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.