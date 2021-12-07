Mesa County Commissioners approve redistricting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday morning, the Mesa County Commissioners approved redistricting in the county.

Every ten years after the census happens, a redistricting commission gets together at the state level and they redraw the political boundaries for house, senate, and congress. Once that is complete, those lines are handed down to the counties to make sure their precinct boundaries do not cross the legislative boundaries. This just occurred and it did change house district 54 and 55 boundaries, so the county had to redraw some precinct lines which were approved Monday morning. In addition, the population has grown, resulting in the redistricting of most of the entire county. So going forward as of December 6, the county has new precinct lines and slightly adjusted commissioner district lines.

Mesa County Elections Supervisor Sheila Reiner says the only people that the precinct matters too are political parties who hold meetings by precinct and participate in precinct caucuses. However, regular voters will not be impacted.

