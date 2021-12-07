Local business partners with “Married to the Badge” to raise money for law enforcement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Major Mortgage of Grand Junction has created a fundraiser to help support local law enforcement in our community, and throughout the Western Slope of Colorado.

They are coordinating with “Married to the Badge,” a nonprofit organization that supports law enforcement members and their spouses during a time of crisis. They’ve created a program where people who choose to go through Major Mortgage for their purchase or refinance needs can donate $500 of their funds from closing to show their support for local law enforcement.

Major Mortgage says that this allows them to do business the same way they always do while giving back to the community at the same time. Shea Bramer, the marketing director at Major Mortgage states, “We’re all in this together, we’re all a community together. I think its just important to take a step back and remember all of the people who help make everything in a community function and I think it really gets to the core of our culture here.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.