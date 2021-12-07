Improved runaway truck ramp opened near Vail Pass

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday afternoon, Governor Jared Polis was joined by representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado Motor Carriers Association to celebrate the opening of the improved emergency westbound I-70 truck ramp. The truck ramp is located on the west side of Vail Pass at Mile Point 182.

This new truck ramp is the first of additional safety improvements in the works for the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, a $164.2 million project. CDOT is implementing these improvements to reduce the number of times Vail Pass is closed for accidents.

“This project reduces closures of Vail Pass and therefore reduces traffic and trip times to the high country. This improvement represents the start of better things to come for the Coloradans and businesses that rely on Vail Pass. The safety improvements this project brings and the improved access for emergency service vehicles will reduce the number of closures on Vail Pass, saving Coloradans time and money and supporting our local economy,” said Gov. Polis.

“The West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project will reconstruct aging bridges, straighten out tight curves, widen shoulders to accommodate emergency service access and add five miles of an eastbound auxiliary lane to improve travel to the top of Vail Pass,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Like other construction projects, the I-70 project has been winterized and will resume work in Spring 2022.

For more information about this project, please visit codot.gov.

