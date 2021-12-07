Advertisement

Athlete(s) of the Week: Eric Macks & the Central Warriors

Central wins D51 battle while hosting the Warrior Challenge
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Warriors boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season beating Palisade 61-47, but fell to both Castle View and Centaurus in the Warrior Classic.

The team is fairly young this year with only two Seniors on the team, both coming off the bench. But they have a bright future ahead of them, with several Juniors and Sophomores helping lead the way for several years to come.

Eric Macks and the entire Central Boys Basketball Team are our Athlete(s) of the Week.

