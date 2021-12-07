Advertisement

42nd Annual ‘Toy Run’ brings community together

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Motorcycle enthusiasts hit the roads once again on Saturday, marking the return of a Grand Junction tradition. The 42nd annual ‘Western Slope Toy Run’ brought out bikers, spectators and a countless number of toys.

“...we will kick stands up and we will follow Santa down Patterson all the way to Grand Mesa Middle School where he has some trucks waiting to take some toys, help him take those toys to the North Pole to get those wrapped for kids in need,” said Western Slope HOG Director and Toy Run Chair, Rommel James McClaney Jr.

This was all to help out local families during the holiday season.

“Even just walking around this morning and seeing so many smiles on people’s faces. They’re so happy to be out here, so happy to be supporting the community in this way,” said Amber West, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army.

Event organizers say around 800 bikes turned out for the event.

