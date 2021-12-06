Colorado Mesa University football coach speaks out about racial slurs directed towards his team

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The head football coach of Colorado Mesa University is speaking out after racial slurs were made towards CMU’s football team during the last game of their regular season in Rapid City, South Dakota. Coach Tremaine Jackson says it’s not the racial slurs that should be talked about, but the way his players and the school handled the situation.

Last month, the head coach says his team faced an adverse situation against the South Dakota School of Mines. During that game on Nov. 13, fans yelled racial slurs at the team. Coach Jackson says that even after the game the harassment continued.

Coach Jackson says in the face of adversity his team took the time to be the bigger people and did not incite any fighting or riots to which he’s very proud. He went on to say that he is very intentional with his players and often speaks to them about more than football or academics. “We did it. We handled it with our head held high,’ explains Jackson. ‘Hopefully that gives them some type of map for the future on how to handle adverse situations.”

Speaking on behalf of his team Coach Jackson says his players just want to know something is being done about the South Dakota incident. He also stated that he is thrilled with the quick action President Marshall at CMU has taken and he hopes that the president of South Dakota Mines does the same.

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released a statement that says in part: These comments were abhorrent and stand in complete contradiction to the values and policies of the RMAC and its institutions. South Dakota Mines has also released a statement saying they have a zero tolerance policy for racism and they want to apologize to any of the CMU team members who were harmed by the unacceptable actions of the other individuals involved.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.