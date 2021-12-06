Advertisement

Burn planned for Cottonwood Hollow near Montrose

The burn area will cover approximately 750 acres. Smoke may be visible in Delta, Olathe, and Montrose.
Ouray Ranger District is planning to ignite the Cottonwood Hollow prescribed burn Mon., Dec. 6...
Ouray Ranger District is planning to ignite the Cottonwood Hollow prescribed burn Mon., Dec. 6 depending upon conditions. Smoke may be visible in the Delta, Olathe and Montrose areas.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a press release from the Forest Service, Fire Management Officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District plan to conduct the Dillard Mesa unit of the Cottonwood Hollow prescribed burn on Monday, Dec. 6 depending upon the weather, ground, and vegetation conditions.

The project area is located 27 miles west of Montrose and will burn approximately 750 acres of Gambel Oak and Ponderosa Pine.

The purpose of the prescribed burn is to improve vegetation regeneration, wildlife habitat, reduce hazardous vegetation buildup, and to promote a wildfire resilient landscape.

Air quality will be monitored to mitigate smoke related impacts to communities. Smoke may be visible in Delta, Olathe, and Montrose.

For information on prescribed burns, pile burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests Fire Information line at (970) 874-6602, visit the GMUG Forest website: fs.usda.gov/gmug.

