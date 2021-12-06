Advertisement

Sheriff’s office responses to a call of a man shot in the hand

Deputies responded to a disturbance call and a man who was heavily bleeding.
Law enforcement activity on 29 1/2 Rd. and Orchard Avenue
Law enforcement activity on 29 1/2 Rd. and Orchard Avenue
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (Dec. 6 at 1:48 p.m.): The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports they received and responded to a call of a disturbance and an adult male who was heavily bleeding.

Upon arrival deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Deputies spoke with two adult males at the residence about the incident.

The adult male with the gunshot wound to his hand was transported to the hospital.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody. The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated event and doesn’t believe there is any further threat to the community.

UPDATE (Dec. 6 at 1:41 p.m.): Law enforcement activity at 29 1/2 Rd. and Orchard Avenue, near the area of Bookcliff Middle School. We have a crew on scene working to learn more information.

Law enforcement activity on 29 1/2 Rd. and Orchard Avenue
Law enforcement activity on 29 1/2 Rd. and Orchard Avenue

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Bookcliff Middle School was in shelter in place for about six minutes due to law enforcement in the area. The school is back to normal operations.

This article will be updated once more information is released.

