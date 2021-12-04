Advertisement

RMAC releases statement regarding racist comments made towards CMU football team

The racist comments were directed at the Maverick Team during a football game with South Dakota Mines.
Colorado Mesa University
Colorado Mesa University
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Athlete Conference released a statement regarding racist comments made by attendees towards the Colorado Mesa Football Team during their game with South Dakota Mines on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Their statement reads, “These comments were abhorrent and stand in complete contradiction to the values and policies of the RMAC and its institutions. Thanks to administrators at South Dakota Mines, the individuals were identified and vacated the facility. Hardrocker representatives have been cooperative and responsive in directly addressing this matter. The RMAC has imposed a monetary fine on the institution and has also banned the offending individuals indefinitely from all RMAC events.”

South Dakota Mines President Dr. Jim Rankin also released a statement regarding the incident, “South Dakota Mines has zero tolerance for racism. We apologize to all who were harmed by the unacceptable actions of these individuals. Their behavior goes against the core mission, vision, and values of our institution.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Identities of two males found dead released by coroner’s office
Grand Junction Police Department investigating late night robbery
One person is taken to the hospital, after a late night robbery
Breaking: Confirmed case of Omicron variant found in Colorado
Breaking: Confirmed case of Omicron variant found in Colorado
Delta-Montrose Electric Association
Update on the Delta-Montrose Electric Association cyber attack
The Retreat at Harbor Cove
The Retreat at Harbor Cove still under investigation after Covid-19 outbreak

Latest News

The Redlands Rotary Club
The Redlands Rotary Club helps with Salvation Army food boxes
Biker Peeps of The Grand Valley
Biker group collects toys for kids at St. Mary’s Hospital
Scenic Elementary School
Reported mountain lion sighting at elementary school
Mesa County cuts Christmas tree to reduce wildfire risk and improve wildlife habitat
Christmas tree cut for a cause