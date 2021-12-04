Advertisement

Reported mountain lion sighting at elementary school

Scenic Elementary School
Scenic Elementary School((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scenic Elementary School was put under a shelter in place by law enforcement Friday afternoon due to a mountain lion sighting in the surrounding area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a call around 11 p.m. We talked to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Assistant Wildlife Manager, Ivan Archer.

He says he came out looking for evidence or signs of a Mountain Lion but didn’t find any. Archer says he can’t confirm that there was one in the area but says it is possible.

“They do come down into town when the deer move down in the fall for their winter range. The mountain lion can and does follow them down into their winter range,” said Ivan Archer.

The shelter in place was lifted at 2 p.m., and students were released. Archer says if you encounter wildlife such as a mountain lion or bear, do not run but make yourself look bigger and louder than you are by throwing your hands in the air and making noise.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department investigating late night robbery
One person is taken to the hospital, after a late night robbery
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Identities of two males found dead released by coroner’s office
Breaking: Confirmed case of Omicron variant found in Colorado
Breaking: Confirmed case of Omicron variant found in Colorado
Delta-Montrose Electric Association
Update on the Delta-Montrose Electric Association cyber attack
The Retreat at Harbor Cove
The Retreat at Harbor Cove still under investigation after Covid-19 outbreak

Latest News

The Redlands Rotary Club
The Redlands Rotary Club helps with Salvation Army food boxes
Biker Peeps of The Grand Valley
Biker group collects toys for kids at St. Mary’s Hospital
Mesa County cuts Christmas tree to reduce wildfire risk and improve wildlife habitat
Christmas tree cut for a cause
The Colorado Division of Aeronautics completed a statewide initiative to minimize environmental...
Colorado Division of Aeronautics completes initiative to minimize environmental impacts of toxic chemicals in firefighting foam at Colorado airports