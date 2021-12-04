Meteorologist Brad Miller says farewell to KJCT News 8
The KJCT News 8 team wishes Brad the best of luck in his new chapter
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meteorologist Brad Miller signed off for the last time on KJCT News 8 on Friday.
Miller, who forecasted for the Daybreak and Midday Live shows, will be returning to his home state of Wisconsin. The KJCT News 8 team has very much enjoyed working with Brad over the past several years, and wishes him the best in his new chapter.
