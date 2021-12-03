Salvation army is looking for bell ringers

Advertisement

Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing but they say they need all the help they can get this year. Currently they have 100 volunteers who have signed up to be bell ringers but they are still looking to fill 700 more positions.

Several four hour shifts are available and you can make your own schedule. They say they are looking for people who are excited to spread holiday cheer. “Just to get out there and spread that around is a great time and great opportunity, says Captain Joe West, Corps Officer of the Grand Junction branch. “If you can smile and greet people and stand for a couple hours, you can be a bell ringer.”

Some of the proceeds raised by the bell ringers goes towards Christmas food boxes which 900 families in Mesa County will receive. Click on your local branch to volunteer:

