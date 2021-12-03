One person is taken to the hospital, after a late night robbery

Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department investigating late night robbery
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating after a late night robbery sends one person to the hospital.

This happened Thursday, Dec. 2 around 9:00 p.m. at the Native Ink Tattoo shop on 1150 north 25th street in Grand Junction.

Police say the suspect walked into the tattoo shop, assaulted an employee and robbed the place.

That employee was taken to the hospital, with unknown injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect this morning.

This story will be updated.

