Museums of Western Colorado sold a vacant lot of property

Cross Orchards Historic Site
Cross Orchards Historic Site((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Museums of Western Colorado sold a vacant lot of property just south of Cross Orchards Historic Site earlier this year; it will now become a residential plot. The historic site was 24 acres but now is 16 acres.

The purchaser of the property will use the land to develop it into housing. Libby Early, Director of Marketing for Museums of Western Colorado, says that from a visitor perspective, very little will change.

The sites and the activities, like the ride-on train, the historic barn, and the bunks, will still be available. Early says they decided to sell the land to preserve what the museum already offers.

“The vacant lot has been something that we wanted to develop for some time with limited funds available. We felt like it was going to be more beneficial for sustained operations across Orchards to reduce our footprint and sell the land. So, we can continue to preserve what we do have and preserve the historic structures,” said Early.

With the proceeds of the sale, they plan on building a repair shop for the vehicles at Cross Orchards and will also allow the preservation of several of their artifacts.

